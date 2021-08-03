Creature Feature: Kevin will be your favorite road trip buddy

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Kevin, a 4-year-old Pit Bull. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Mo, where you can adopt him. He’s been there since March 24, 2021.

Kevin is a chill, laid-back pup that has one of the cutest faces you will ever see! He walks well on a leash and would be a great co-pilot on road trips.

Kevin is one of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If Kevin isn’t the road trip buddy for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.