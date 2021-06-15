Creature Feature: Limp Bizkit will be the best WFH partner

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Limp Bizkit, a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO where you can adopt him. He’s been there since Jan. 7, 2021.

Unlike his name, Limp Bizkit is a pretty quiet and mellow boy. He spends his days taking naps and people-watching in one of the indoor/outdoor catio suites at KC Pet Project. He would be a perfect addition to a family that wants a calm cat who loves affection.

Head to KCPP to adopt Limp Bizkit and gain the world’s best napping buddy.