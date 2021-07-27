Creature Feature: Avalon is the affectionate, chill cat of our dreams
We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.
This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Avalon, a 15-year-old domestic shorthair mix. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care (7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO), where you can adopt her. She’s been there since January 28th, 2021.
Avalon is ready to spend her twilight years surrounded by a loving family. She has a darling demeanor and she would love nothing more than to have a lap to nap on. She would make a great companion for someone who just wants a chill, affectionate pet. (Also, just look at her PJs!).
Avalon is one of the many animals in need of adoption at KC Pet Project. The shelter is currently at capacity and is in need of adopters and pet foster parents. If Avalon isn’t the chill pal for you, check out KCPP’s current adoptable pets.