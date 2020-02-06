Chiefs bobbleheads and floral print shirts now available

I’m a sucker for bobbleheads and it is possible you are too. That’s why we’re bringing this to your attention.

FOCO sports and pop-culture company has introduced a new line of officially licensed products commemorating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Players featured in this series include Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Damien Williams, Tyrann Mathieu, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Chris Jones, Harrison Butker, and the Chiefs’ mascot, KC Wolf.

FOCO is also offering several other Super Bowl LIV championship collectibles, including an assortment of Super Bowl LIV Champions holiday ornaments, headwear, stockings, and home decor.

I cannot put into words how much I want a XXL of this floral print shirt, which seems the perfect way to remember our Miami victory.

If you use code FOOTBALL10 when purchasing three or more bobbleheads, you’ll receive 10% off your order. I know because that’s the code I need to get through acquiring this whole set.