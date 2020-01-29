Chiefs-adjacent events, deals, and watch parties around town

Chiefs fever is here, and it has lit up every corner of Kansas City. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, we’ve crafted a list of as many Chiefs events, deals, details, and more that we could find around town. There were a lot, and we’re sure there are many more. But here’s our comprehensive list of red and yellow celebratin’.

Food and Drink Specials

Proceeds from every “Honey Thunder” Sangria sold at Q39 goes to Children’s Mercy

Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (aka Honey Thunder) is partnering with Q39 in Midtown and Oakpark. Through February 2nd a portion of proceeds from every “Honey Thunder” sangria sold at Q39 will be donated to Children’s Mercy. Learn More Here

Hopcat is helping you feed your Big Game crowd

Hopcat’s game day carry out packages including options for 100 wings, spinach dip and mac and cheese is available to order online. Learn More Here

Tom’s Town Distilling Co. $5 Magronis

From now until game day Tom’s Town Distilling Co. is offering $5 Magronis. The Magronis is a traditional negroni made with KC’s own Tom’s Town Botanical Gin in our of the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.Learn More Here

Andre’s Confiserie Sussie Chiefs Chocolates and Pastries

Chiefs themed chocolate and pastries are available to purchase from Andre’s Confiserie Sussie from now until game day. Get yourself some Arrowhead cookies now! Learn More Here

Summit Grill Super Bowl Sunday Happy Hour

Summit Grill in Lee Summit, Kansas City, and Gladstone are extending their happy hour from 3 p.m. to close at the bar on Super Bowl Sunday. Learn More Here

Third Street Social Super Bowl Sunday Happy Hour

Third Street Social in Lee Summit is extending their happy hour from 3 p.m. to close at the bar on Super Bowl Sunday. Learn More Here

Pearl Tavern Super Bowl Sunday Happy Hour

Pearl Tavern Lee Summit is extending their happy hour from 3 p.m. to close at the bar on Super Bowl Sunday. Learn More Here

Rock & Brews 7 for $7 Touchdown Menu

On Super Bowl Sunday Rock & Brews at Prairiefire will be offering a 7 for $7 touchdown menu. The menu will have a variety of delicious food and drinks for $7. Learn More Here

Super Bowl Weekend Red & Gold Bagels

Meshuggah Bagels is celebrating Super Bowl weekend by offering red and gold bagels on Jan 31st, Feb 1, and Feb 2 at all their locations. Learn More Here

Free Burger From BRGR If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl

If the Chiefs pull off a grand Super Bowl victory, BRGR will be offering a free burger for every table on February 3rd. Learn More Here

KC Wine Co. Kansas City Celebration

From 12 pm to 6 pm on February 1st, Kansas City Wine Co. in Olathe is celebrating KC and our team making it to the big game. Music, trivia, and prizes will be offered along with drink specials like the Mahomes MVP Drink. Learn More Here

The Dawson vs. The Mahomes! Learn More Here

The Well Bar and Grill and Rooftop are celebrating the Chiefs with a friendly sandwich competition. For every Dawson or Mahomes sandwich purchased between Jan 18. Through the Super Bowl, The Well will donate a dollar to the respected charity of the named players choice. You also have the chance of winning a $100 gift card by voting on your favorite between the two sandwiches. Learn More Here

Red Friday and Super Saturday Celebrations

Chiefs Blood Drive

Get your last minute Chiefs swag by donating blood at Independence Uptown Market from 9 AM to 1 PM on January 30th. Everyone who donates will get to choose between free t-shirt or hat. Walk-Ins are welcome. Learn More Here

Kid’s Super Saturday Tailgate

On February 1st the Shawnee Hy-vee is hosting the Kid’s Super Saturday Tailgate from 1 – 3 PM. Face painting, cookie decorating, a walk up taco bar, and more will be offered. Learn More Here

Pre-Superbowl Red Friday Ride

Ride the KC Streetcar on January 31st from 5:30 – 7:00 PM to celebrate the Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl. There will be giveaways, free photos, and appearance of the KC Wolf. Learn More Here

Red Kingdom Rally featuring Tech N9ne

On Friday, January 31st Kansas City Live Block is hosting a free rally from 5:30 – 11:30 PM. The rally will feature contest, KC Wolf, and a special performance by Tech N9ne. Learn More Here

Red Friday Partyyy!

Chicken N Pickle will be throwing a Red Friday Party on January 31st from 4 – 7 PM. The party will have a DJ, raffles, and game day specials. With every special ordered you have the chance free Boulevard for a year. Learn More Here

Red Friday Rally

Town Center Plaza is teaming up with Rally House/Kansas Sampler for a Red Friday Rally outside the Kansas Sampler. The rally will include KC Wolf, Mix 93.3 live show with Dave O, Shake Steak Chiefs Custard, and Blade and Timber serving up waffles and Kids throwing axes. Learn More Here

Dominating Defensive Deals

Chiefs Superbowl Painting Event

Personal Abstract is offering Chiefs themed painting events from 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM on February 1st. Participation cost $25 per person and every attendee will go home with their own Chiefs painting. Learn More Here

Free Yoga

CorePower Yoga (Hawthorne Plaza) is offering free yoga all day on January 31st to celebrate the Chiefs and community. Hours of operation are from 6 AM – 6 PM. Learn More Here

French Tip Nail Salon

French Tip Nail Salon at Prairiefire is offering 15% off all services to celebrate the big game. Make sure to mention the ad to get your discount. Learn More Here

Le Vian’s Diamond-Encrusted Football Necklace

Le Vian is partnering with Kay Jewelers to debut the chocolate diamond-encrusted football necklace just in time for the Super Bowl. Get glammed up for the game by getting one of these exclusive necklaces for only $2,4999.99 Learn More Here

Shatto Milk Limited Edition Red Velvet Milk

On January 30th and 31st Shatto Milk is releasing a special game day bottle of red velvet milk. There are 12,000 limited bottles and they will be distributed and sold at all stores that currently sell shatto milk products.

In other Shatto Milk related news, Shatto has wagered a bet with the owner of California based Nutcher Milk, that if the Chiefs win on Sunday then he will have to take a milk bath while being fully clothed and share it with the world via Facebook. Learn More Here

Shop Local Kansas City Pop-Up!

The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair will be hosting a Kansas City Pop-Up on January 29th from 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Plexpod in KC. Local makers will be at the event to with hand made Kansas City Chiefs goods. Learn More Here

Big Game Watch Parties

50 long years have been leading up to this Sunday and now that it’s here, treat yourself and watch the big game in the midst of the great Kansas City Community. If you can’t cheer on the Chiefs from the sideline in Miami, grab some friends and watch the game on some big screens throughout the city. Below are some of the venues hosting Super Bowl parties.

Watch Party @ Kansas City Live Block Learn More Here

Watch Party @ Brick House Learn More Here

Watch Party @ The Ship Learn More Here/

Watch Party @ Screenland Armour Learn More Here

Watch Party @ Chicken N Pickle Learn More Here/

Watch Party @ Julep Learn More Here

Watch Party @ The 403 Club Learn More Here

Watch Party at Border Brewing Co Learn More Here

Watch Party @ Pinstripes Learn More Here

Watch Party @ Parlor Learn More Here

Watch Party @ Bar Louie Learn More Here

Watch Party @ The Ainsworth Learn More Here

Watch Party @ Kona Grill Learn More Here

Want more info on watch parties? Visit here.

On Twitter: @jonahdesneux