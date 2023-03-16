Cheap Eats: Town Topic

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Okay, Town Topic is not a secret dive you can “discover” on Yelp. But it bears repeating: you will not find better hangover food. Open 24 hours, seven days a week, Town Topic has been cranking out burgers for hungry Kansas Citians for over 75 years. If you’re feeling hangry but not enough to ruin your dinner, then a thick, hand-mixed shake and fries will cure you. If you’re feeling the winter blues, the homemade chili will soothe you. Anywhere that has a designated night menu is going to fix you right up. Don’t second-guess yourself. Follow the neon sign.

Town Topic is located at 2021 Broadway Blvd., and 1900 W Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, MO 64108.

Photos by Zach Bauman