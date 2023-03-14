Cheap Eats: Tacos El Tio

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

Perched on the corner of Reynolds and N 10th in KCK, Tacos El Tio is a small and buzzing neighborhood joint serving tacos that could bring you to tears. Upon being seated, you are greeted with a plate of roasted onion, jalapeño, and crisp cucumber slices as a preview of what is to come. And what is that? Juicy, vibrant pastor. Chorizo. Asada. Gorgeously fatty carnitas. The beautiful melange of flank steak, chorizo, and chicharrones that is campechano, in heaping piles over soft corn tortillas, sprinkled with finely chopped red onion and cilantro and served alongside wedged lime, salsa verde, red hot salsa, and guacamole salsa.

We’re sweating just thinking about it. Their staff provides attentive service (and a bit of entertainment, as they briefly sing over the sizzling and chopping of a fragrant sofrito). It’s super affordable, but you must stop by the ATM first—it’s cash only.

Tacos El Tio is located at 78 N 10th St., Kansas City, KS 66102.

Photos by Zach Bauman