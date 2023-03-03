Cheap Eats: Mediterranean Market

Are you a glutton for tonguishment? Food is one of the simplest pleasures of life. We turn to food for comfort, community, and basic nourishment. Sometimes, though, you just want to shove something greasy and delicious down your gullet without regard to its nutritional value. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: The Pitch staff rounded up our favorite dives and holes-in-the-wall across around the metro. Next time you get a hankering for something quick, inexpensive, sinfully deep-fried, or dripping with cheese, try out one of these locally-owned options.

While Kansas City may be slim in its bodega-style offerings, this combination market and hot-food counter provide all the convenience of specialized cuisine in one package. You can order lunch and shop the shelves for teas, spices, and other specialized items for your at-home cooking endeavors while you wait. The market’s $8 Chicken Shawarma wrap pairs perfectly with a side of seasoned fries for only $3 for an easy experience on your wallet. Vegetarians need not worry, this shop specializes in affordable cuisine to match your palate as well—with the Falafel & Hummus wrap running $7, it’s a cheap bite you won’t want to miss. Better yet—they offer delivery, too.

Mediterranean Market is located at 1404 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO 64111.

Photos by Zach Bauman