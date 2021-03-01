Charlie Hustle KC Monarchs clothing collection to benefit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The heritage and history of the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team inspired Charlie Hustle’s newest collection.

With 10 league championships before integration, the Monarchs were truly baseball royalty,” says Chase McAnulty, founder and CEO of Charlie Hustle. ‘We wanted to create a collection that paid tribute to the team’s past while preparing fans for a new generation of baseball.”

The lineup includes wood-paneled baseball hats, five t-shirts, a pennant, and an enamel pin. Sales from all items benefit Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

A 100-game American Association season will begin in May after not playing in 2020. The Opening Day matchup is the first homestand of the season against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

“Seeing the Monarchs Finally take the field will be a dream come true,” says Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer.

Bob Kendrick, Negro Leagues Museum President, announced the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team name in January.

The partnership between the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Monarchs honors the legacy of the courageous Negro Leagues and Kansas City’s History role in it.

“Charlie Hustle continues to create fashion that captures the winning spirit of the Monarchs and helps educate and inspire baseball fans about the heritage of the game,” says Kendrick.

Charlie Hustle’s signature fabric blend, a combination of polyester, cotton, and rayon is used in the collection for comfort and shape retention. These products are manufactured in the U.S.

Ebbets Field Flannels is producing the 6-panel hats which are handsewn from navy cotton twill cloth and genuine cream wool with soutache on seams and letters.

The pennant is made of navy wool felt with a screen printed design manufactured by Oxford Pennant.

“The legacy of the Monarchs proudly plays on through this collection that stylishly reinforces our value for the importance of diversity, inclusion, equity, and hustle,” says Kendrick.

Items are available online and in-store at 419 W. 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112.