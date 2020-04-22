Char Bar’s new curbside menu features their best alongside selections from Mickey’s Hideaway, Beer Kitchen

Brock Wilbur,
Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements responded today, offering curbside and delivery. Services are an option Monday to Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and Friday – Sunday from 11 am – 8 pm. The menu features menu highlights not only from Char Bar, but also Mickey’s Hideaway and Beer Kitchen.

You can check out the new streamlined menu here.

Established in 2014, Char Bar has become one of Kansas City’s favorite BBQ destinations.

Personally, we’re thrilled to see the three locations team up so I can get delivery of my favorite Westport standards.

A radio interview with manager Erin McZee regarding the grand re-opening is available below.

