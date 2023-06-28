Catcall hosts July 13 “But I’m a Comedian” variety show fundraiser with Body Language and Barrier Babes

Intersectional feminist collective Catcall hosts But I’m a Comedian on July 13 at the Crossroads Hotel with a night of laughter, supporting local vendors, and spicy raffle prizes. The event benefits KC non-profit organization Barrier Babes led by Madison Womack and Katie Harbinson. The two help provide comprehensive sex education and resources throughout the KC area.

The event features a comedy & draglesque showcase by Brittany Tilander’s Body Language. Body Language includes local and touring talent from both performance categories.

Partnering with Catcall, Barrier Babes writes a monthly sex-ed Call the Babes column. Catcall’s Kelcie McKenney says she’s obsessed with Barrier Babes’ work and the queer, body-liberated showcase is the perfect method to assist their cause.

“It’s just like a gracious act of love for our friends who want to support us and help us pay ourselves and do bigger and better things,” says Harbinson.

Barrier Babes is all about talking sex, leaving no room for embarrassment or unanswered questions. The organization receives invites for discussion and instruction in the KC area. At Synergy, Barrier Babes provides medically accurate, shame-free sex education, something that Womack and Harbinson wish they received. Gender identity and sexuality are a part of their inclusive curriculum. To overcome the scary stigma of asking questions, the two break the ice with teens through trivia games and candy prizes.

“Is there an inappropriate question when talking about sex education? I think the answer is no unless you’re making a joke,” says Womack. “These are real and honest questions that kids have, and we’re going to educate them if they ask about it.”

Barrier Babes receives requests from teachers for their sex-ed curriculum, but their educational assistance extends beyond the classroom. The organization distributes condoms with educational packaging. The tiny square features interchangeable models of information ranging from consent or QR codes for further questions. Barrier Babes distribute their educational condoms at discussion locations and partnered local stores.

Along with Tilander, Body Language hosts performers Janell Banks, Tony Sloan, Anna May Smith, Knotty Orchid, and Karmella Uchawi. Womack says the event will be both hilarious and affirming with the variety of queer representation featured in the show. Though the performance gets wild, it’s right within Womack’s humor and comfort zone.

“I always feel super comfortable when I’m at Body Language,” says Womack. “I’m right at home.”

Both Tilander and McKenney rapidly organized the special edition performance of Body Language and vendors for the events. The Crossroads Hotel hosts up to 150 seats for attendees and room for local businesses to sell accessories, candles, and more. The one-person, nonbinary-operated business Red Hare Leather sells handmade leather goods crafted by Faye Woods. Steamy, diverse novels are also sold by the inclusively curated bookstore, Helianthus Books.

“As we’re seeing corporations shy away from doing pride merch or scaling back on their partnerships with BIPOC creators, it’s a true testament to the Kansas City community that everyone has been so incredibly willing to jump in,” says Harbinson.

The sexy variety show and Barrier Babes fundraiser starts at 7 p.m. with cocktails and vendor shopping. Show doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ event are available for $15 online or $20 at the door.