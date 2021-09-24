Cafe Cà Phê offers free coffee on Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day

Cafe Cà Phê plans on dishing out over 200 free coffees in recognition of National Coffee Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 29. The event will be held at Sequence Climb Gym in the Crossroads (1717 Washington Street), where the Vietnamese mobile coffee shop has set up shop in recent months.

Guests will receive the Open Sesame Latte, made with chocolate hazelnut sesame milk, a brand new non-dairy milk from Cafe Cà Phê sponsor Hope and Sesame.

“We want to be able to bring awareness to folks at home that there is a healthier alternative non-dairy milk coming, and since it’s National Coffee Day, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity,” owner Jackie Nguyen says.

Nguyen struck a partnership with Hope and Sesame due to their shared values of sustainability, conservation, and desire to promote a healthier lifestyle.

“The recent troubles of the pandemic have affected all of us as individuals and as a society. It has caused us to reevaluate our health, the choices we make to nourish our bodies as well as our planet. These choices include increasing the nutritional value of the foods we consume like adding 8 grams of protein, Vitamin D, and calcium to our daily coffee,” Nguyen says.

The pandemic also had a significant impact on Cafe Cà Phê when it first opened for business in Oct. 2020. Initially forced to forego the brick and mortar shop for a mobile concept due to the uncertainties of the moment, Nguyen has recently announced that Cafe Cà Phê has plans to open a full storefront sometime this winter.

Customers interested in supporting Hope and Sesame can find more of their products on the shelves of Sprouts Farmers Market in North Kansas City and Overland Park. Nguyen is asking those who do attend the National Coffee Day giveaway to tag both Cafe Cà Phê and Hope and Sesame in any related social media posts, using the hashtag #sesamemilkmagic.