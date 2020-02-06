Brunch spot Snooze opens in Westport

Brock Wilbur,

Snooze, an a.m. Eatery has opened on Broadway in Westport. The chain of brunch spots exists in a handful of states and this is their first venture into Missouri. A retro diner vibe is matched by some of the most hyper-enthusiastic servers I’ve ever encountered.

(Seriously, the first two people I encountered through the door both wanted to engage with the various subtle video game references hidden across my outfit. This isn’t a measure of the food, but I do love anyone who wants to spend breakfast talking to me about their favorite Fallout game while keeping my Bloody Mary full.)

The drinks list is expansive and each dish that came across the counter made me wish I’d ordered that instead. I was more than satisfied with the pork Verde benedict that I absolutely obliterated.

Benedict time. // Credit: Brock Wilbur

There also appears to be one server per table, which made for excellent service when I was grumpy and needy first thing in the morning. High recommendation that you go check out our new neighbors.

4144 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111

Mon – Sun 6:30 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.
(816) 601-3500
