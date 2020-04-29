BPU extends utility protections through May 31st

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has extended disconnecting utility service for non-payment as customers and communities are facing potential hardship from coronavirus through May 31st. This temporary moratorium includes residential and business customers.

Initially, BPU voluntarily suspended utility disconnects on March 16th prior to KS Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order suspending all utility disconnects until May 1st.

In order to reduce the risk of exposure for the safety of BPU customers and employees, the BPU lobby will remained closed until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to stay current with their bills to avoid getting too far behind and if anyone has any BPU billing or customer service questions, they can call 913-573-9190 and a utility representative is available to assist.