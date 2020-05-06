Boulevard Brewing unveils new Unfiltered Wheat Mix pack

Boulevard has announced two limited-time additions to the Unfiltered Wheat lineup: Unfiltered Grapefruit Wheat and Unfiltered Kiwi Wheat, which began hitting shelves in Kansas City today.

Over the past few months, Boulevard’s brewers have taken everything they know about brewing Unfiltered Wheat Beer, and tweaked the recipes ever so slightly to add the perfect levels of fresh fruit flavor and aroma.

The result is two exciting, perfectly balanced beers that showcase both the beer and the fruits.

The Unfiltered Grapefruit Wheat takes the lemon note of the original and adds a layer of refreshing grapefruit, bringing the whole citrus grove to your taste buds. Bright and refreshing with a subtle tartness, this variant is a citrus lover’s dream. Perfect for poolside adventures, late-night fire pits, and breakfast. Channeling tropical beach vibes, the Unfiltered Kiwi Wheat bursts with the fruity sweet flavor of kiwi. This tangy and flavorful take on the original explodes with juicy flavor and aroma.

Pour in a glass, add a cocktail umbrella, and enjoy!

All three Unfiltered Wheat variants clock in at 4.4% ABV. And are available now.