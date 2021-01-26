Boulevard Brewing Co. becomes lightning rod for criticism following tepid response to sexual harassment allegations

Over the weekend, Kansas City found itself in the national spotlight via a viral Reddit post. The author, a former female employee of Boulevard Brewing Co., accused the company of multiple instances of blatant sexism and harassment. She provided a detailed account of situations involving herself and other women in the employ of the local brewery, and shared her experience with having human resources and management ignore or diminish the claims of herself and other employees.

When the world thinks about Kansas City, behind BBQ and our sports teams, Boulevard Brewery is obviously in the top five. With an organization that represents the city as the whole, seeing coast to coast admonishment of the institution’s behavior is a distressing situation. One that calls for a swift and engaging response.

Instead, Boulevard has stumbled through a series of reactions that have only drawn greater public ire and has even emboldened the workforce to consider taking their own immediate action against the company.

For a KC staple, this is a problem. One that requires immediate attention and hopefully a productive solution. To shine a light on that, we’re breaking down the current situation, as it stands on Tuesday afternoon. This article documents the initial post, the company’s responses, the community’s stance, and information regarding the situation internally.

This is a fluid situation and the article will be updated as new information comes in. If you have more information you’d like to contribute, please write to tips@thepitchkc.com

For the purpose of the piece, The Pitch interviewed six former employees and more than a dozen current employees of Boulevard Brewing. All spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of personal and professional retaliation.

The Reddit Accusation

In a Reddit post made over the weekend, one ex-employee described the harassment and hostility she faced while working at Boulevard Brewing Company. Her bad experiences culminated when, upon suspicion that she and another woman were pregnant, the boss stood them up in the lab in front of other coworkers, and demanded to know if they were pregnant. The employee said the boss discounted the other woman, saying “the only way you could be pregnant is by your cat,” but continued to demand answers from her.

After reporting the incident to HR, the employee said it started a cycle of reporting the boss’ bad behavior and then being punished by him for reporting it. Despite his hostility being well-known, the employee was still asked to come up with her own solutions to fix his behavior, and then said she was called anti-social for acting on those solutions.

“It was made clear that I was the problem for not handling it better,” the employee said. “They had asked me in my interview if I could handle working with men, so it was my problem.”

These were not the only incidents, the ex-employee said in her post. She detailed a male employee that harassed women at the company. After he was initially chastised, he apologized, but then continued to harass the same women—trying to give them notes or gifts, following them to their cars, and sending them multiple emails. However, nothing was done. When one of the victims quit because of the harassment, HR told her they did everything they could. The man was later allowed to retire early, and the company threw him a party. The man reportedly still attends events at the brewery and claims of his harassment continue among the Boulevard community.

The ex-employee continued detailing Boulevard’s maltreatment towards women in the company, including discriminatory hiring practices.

She wrote that she knew of multiple female candidates with years of experience that were not hired because the boss thought that women were lazy. Instead of hiring an experienced female candidate, the boss hired a man with no experience to be an intern and then quickly promoted him to a similar position.

As has been the case in recent months, this public social media post open the gates for an avalanche of similar statements and accusations from members of the community—reminiscent of recent calls for accountability from Alamo Drafthouse and Betty Rae’s Ice Cream.

Another ex-Boulevard employee responded on the thread, sharing that she also experienced this kind of discrimination in the workplace. She was asked in the interview if she planned to have kids, and if she knew when she planned to. There were many more comments of ex-employees corroborating the original poster’s claims of harassment and hostility in the workplace.

The First Response

Boulevard’s response to the matter just amplified the fact that they don’t take these issues seriously. In their statement, the company stated that the situation was “thoroughly and impartially examined” last year, when the ex-employee made her complaints.

The company committed to creating a taskforce headed by female leaders of the company to reinvestigate the allegations and empower the women at Boulevard. While this could potentially right some wrongs at the company, the taskforce being formed only after the ex-employee went public shows how to what degree this issue was a priority.

Admitting that the company could have handled the situation better and with more sensitivity, but not owning up to the harassment shows that the ex-employee was right when she said that any issues at the company were blamed on the person who reported them.

The Follow-Up PR Statements

Natalie Gershon, VP Marketing at Boulevard Brewing Co. returned our request for comment to the following questions:

Do you have any firm processes that will be enacted to protect female employees?

We are focused on ensuring that the feedback offered by our team is heard and that any allegation of harassment or discrimination is investigated and acted upon. Today, we convened the beginning of a task force, headed by several female leaders, to create a structure for broader meetings throughout the week. We are working hard to ensure that any employee can come to the table with concerns about our organization and opportunities to improve. In addition to our internal discussion, we are connecting this week with many female leaders throughout the city, to learn how to better advocate for the women across our organization.

Have you changed any internal processes? Please give an example of definitive things that will be changing.

We are developing a platform for immediate, anonymous reporting. In addition, we are working on a change in the leadership structure to ensure that HR has the autonomy needed to conduct thorough, impartial investigations. At the end of that investigation, we would recommend that the findings are reviewed by a panel of employees outside of the department, then bringing a summary and recommendations to leadership.

Do you have any further comment beyond the PR statement released?

We know there is work to do here. There is work to do across our industry. Boulevard, as a company, cannot fall in line with the industry standards. We need to be leaders. We need to drive that change, and ensure that women feel safe, supported and respected in the workplace. It starts with us, and it starts now.

Communal Response

These allegations are just one more example of many that show how toxic brewing culture can be. While there are plenty of highly qualified women in brewing, many in the industry still treat their job as a boys’ club, leading to intolerable conditions for female employees.

There were over 500 comments on Boulevard’s statement on Facebook, and an overwhelming majority of them were not in favor of the company. Many saw through the marketing team’s attempt to sweep the allegations under the rug. Even more of them said the apology was empty and left them without any belief that real change would be made.

On Twitter, not one response of more than 50 was in support of Boulevard’s statement.

Members of the local beer community have begun to put aside their professional and personal fears to speak out and demand accountability, in light of the tepid reactions.

Because I’m going to keep getting asked:

The Internal Response

While Monday morning brought The Pitch contacts from a limited number of people directly involved in the original statement, by the time the public response had landed our inbox was flooded with current employees that wanted to make us aware of how disgruntled they had become with the community facing position of their employer. So much so that we are still trying to work through the remaining interviews, and will update with further detail as the process continues.

Corroborated stories among the staff include detailed accounts of a minimal and/or nonexistent HR department, who bent to upper-management and protecting Boulevard at every opportunity. This aligned with the glimpse at a longtime “boy’s club” culture, wherein even those who worked up the courage to report issues felt sure they would not be taken seriously, and many more simply remained silent out of fear of being blackballed by the company—and the KC beer community at large.

More pressingly, it has been reported to The Pitch by multiple parties that current employees are threatening a mass departure if the situation is not handled more adequately, as they feel they can no longer work at a professional institution that would publically portray itself so poorly. As one current worker says, “99% of the staff is furious with the statement, which was written by one high-level member of the company. They’ll need to do better immediately, or they risk losing everyone.”

The Bigger Picture

Sexism in the beer industry, especially locally, has faced a long time call to reckoning. Women and minorities have been attempting to speak out about the boy’s club protections of an industry that seems unwilling to give new voices a seat at the table. We’ve seen in the past year alone how diverse voices like Eleven Three KC have been harassed by the beer enthusiast community, simply for asking breweries to take action towards greater accountability.

Perhaps now that the eyes of the country are upon one of our most beloved community cornerstones, Boulevard will pivot into finding a way to display true leadership to the rest of the beer scene, by walking the walk of “it’s never wrong to do the right thing.”

This article will be updated as new details emerge, including further statements we expect to receive later today. A follow-up piece about the LA beer community and how to battle sexism, according to brewers/owners in the city, will be releasing tomorrow. If you have further information to contribute to this story, please reach out via tips@thepitchkc.com

Boulevard’s full original statement is reprinted here, as Facebook permission to access the post might be limited, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it removed.

As you may have read, a former employee recently took to social media to level various allegations against Boulevard Brewing Company. Know that we take these charges very seriously.



For 31 years, we have endeavored to act with honor and integrity in all things, and to treat our people and our community with respect and dignity, guided by our founder’s dictum that “it’s never wrong to do the right thing.”

While we cannot delve deeply into personnel or employment matters, it is worth noting that these charges were thoroughly and impartially examined a year ago. The investigation determined that certain situations could and should have been handled with greater sensitivity, but clearly established that there was no harassment or discrimination. We are not perfect, but we have not, and we will not, tolerate harassment, mistreatment, or prejudice in any form.

We will use this situation as an opportunity to learn and to grow. While the entire brewing industry has work to do, we will not sit on the sidelines. There are many ways in which we can improve, can do better and be better, can build a more inclusive, supportive and nurturing environment for all of our people, but especially for the many women throughout the company. Today, we are convening a task force headed by several of our female leaders to take another look at the allegations, and to spearhead the effort to fully empower the women of Boulevard. We are committed to doing what needs to be done to ensure that each and every one of our people feel safe, supported, and respected.