Boulevard announces KC Pils Partners program to financially support Nelson-Atkins

Brock Wilbur,
Photo courtesy Boulevard

Boulevard Brewery has launched a new initiative to help local businesses: The KC Pils Partners program.

Beginning next week and continuing throughout the summer, Boulevard’s KC Pils cans and bottles receive a makeover and will prominently feature the shuttlecocks from the lawn of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. This is how they share the good news that every sale of KC Pils will be donated back to the museum.

Two iconic KC institutions, working together to get through this, absolutely rules.

Last week, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art introduced the Museum Recovery Fund to help ensure the long-term vitality of the museum.

By drinking local, Kansas Citians can support local.

We promise to do our part.

