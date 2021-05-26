Blue Koi is leaving 39th St. and our spicy little hearts are broken

Today the venerable Blue Koi Noodles & Dumplings announced it would close its cozy Midtown location. We’d fill up this space with crying-face emojis if we could.

“From the bottom of our hearts,” reads a post from the restaurant’s Facebook account, “we want to thank you, our staff, and the community for the love and support you’ve shown us during the pandemic and since January 2002. It has been an honor and a privilege to have called the 39th street home.” Next year would’ve marked the restaurant’s twentieth anniversary on 39th St.

Blue Koi calls the post-pandemic staffing shortage “extreme,” but like so many other now-shuttered Kansas City staples, the restaurant remains dedicated to first-rate service over everything: “We have always believed in serving you with the highest quality of food with friendly service in a comfortable setting. This belief takes a team of devoted people every day to achieve. We owe it to you and ourselves to know the right time to close the doors when the staffing shortage will prevent this location from serving you fully.”

Blue Koi’s Leawood location remains open at 10581 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206. We’ll miss having those chili pepper wontons so close at hand.