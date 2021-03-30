Bob Wasabi Kitchen announces closing on 39th St.

Bob Wasabi Kitchen at 1726 W 39th St. is a staple for sushi-lovers. But sadly, due to leasing issues, the restaurant will be closing.

“Our lease has ended, and the landlord has other plans for their property,” says a Bob Wasabi Facebook post. “However, we are looking to relocate by the fall.”

The restaurant will close doors May 8, allowing fans to get a final taste of their favorite dish before a new location is opened.

Follow Bob Wasabi on Facebook for more updates about their relocation.