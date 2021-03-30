Bob Wasabi Kitchen announces closing on 39th St.
Bob Wasabi Kitchen at 1726 W 39th St. is a staple for sushi-lovers. But sadly, due to leasing issues, the restaurant will be closing.
“Our lease has ended, and the landlord has other plans for their property,” says a Bob Wasabi Facebook post. “However, we are looking to relocate by the fall.”
The restaurant will close doors May 8, allowing fans to get a final taste of their favorite dish before a new location is opened.
Follow Bob Wasabi on Facebook for more updates about their relocation.
We are sad to announce we will be closing our location, here, on 39th St. May 8th will be our last day of business. …
Posted by Bob Wasabi Kitchen on Tuesday, March 30, 2021