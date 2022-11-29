Bier Station will close Dec. 31 after selling to City Barrel Brewery

Waldo’s beloved Bier Station has been sold to City Barrel Brewery in a deal announced Monday afternoon. The taproom has been a gathering place for nearly a decade, regularly hosting trivia nights and fundraising events for the community.

Bier Station’s current owner John Couture released a statement on Twitter with details of the purchase and his departure from the company. Couture says the decision wasn’t easy but will allow him to move toward political activism and community development, his true passion.

“Bier Station has become so much more than a beer pub with a national reputation and beer to go. It’s a fixture in our neighborhood (my family lives here, too) and has developed into a focal point for community giving and civic engagement,” writes Couture.

City Barrel Brewery has been interested in opening a second taproom in Waldo, making the purchase a natural transition for the company. Couture is confident in the new ownership, writing, “I also believe City Barrel is a terrific, local company that will build on the craft-beer focus Bier Station had developed.”

Couture’s last day as owner is Dec. 31, nearly 10 years to the day of the company’s grand opening.