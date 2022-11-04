Best of KC 2022: Tiki Choco (don’t call it a comeback)

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Is it usually a cynical marketing ploy when a brand discontinues a popular, beloved item? Sure it is. Does that stop us from getting excited when that item returns? Ask the McRib. What is something to get genuinely excited about is when one brand stops making an item, and someone else steps up and releases something similar—and better.

Tiki Taco did just that with their Tiki Choco, a riff on Klondike’s Choco Taco. Through a collaboration with High Hopes Ice Cream, the Tiki Taco team brought back the summer ice cream truck fave, and it’s even better than you remembered. As Tiki Taco continues to expand with new locations—the original is on 39th Street, and a second opening on 54th and Troost—we can only hope they keep their fingers on the pulse of nostalgic sweets.