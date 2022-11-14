Best of KC 2022: Off-the-grid offerings from Saltwell Farm Kitchen

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Saltwell Farm Kitchen came to life in spring 2021 when owners Shantel Grace and Chef Rozz ventured out to forage for native ingredients, an activity that would become the foundation for their livelihood. A rural drive on the Clinton Lake backroads led them to stumble upon the dilapidated 1856 McKinzie Farmstead adjacent to Rock Creek in Overbrook, Kansas.

Rozz and Grace have always been a dream factory. Even among the ruins, their vision of an inclusive, intimate, immersive, and accessible farm-to-table fine dining experience became instantly clear.

On weekends, they invite outside guests to get up close and personal with the land while honoring the character in all things repurposed. Visitors make the trek on Friday and Saturday nights to savor an eight-course chef’s dinner, complete with optional wine pairings and premium cocktails designed by Kate Frick.

Just one year in the making, Saltwell has indeed carefully translated feelings of falling in love, self-discovery, and getting lost into an intentional and sensory experience. It’s not unusual for the juxtaposition of state politicians, renowned painters, magicians, and even a celebrity national champion NCAA basketball coach to be seen at the farm. They mingle with tables, peruse the art on the walls made by queer folks and women of color, flip through poetry books, and tinker around on piano keys. They bypass differences. They dig out their phones for a momentary selfie. They order another drink.