Best of KC 2022: MAAC strikes back

Founded in February, the Models & Artist Advocacy Council (MAAC) was the result of one pivotal discussion between friends and local models Kat Mock and Bianca Alonzo and designer Audrey Lockwood.

The trio was concerned about the state of consent in the local industry after experiencing and regularly hearing about problematic situations that led them to advocate for change. They began laying out their vision for what would officially become MAAC, a non-profit organization focused on providing education, advocacy, and resources for those working in the fashion and entertainment industries.

We covered MAAC in our March cover story as they launched their website and initial entry in their quarterly social media campaigns. Since then, MAAC hosted their first event, a panel that centered around consent and establishing professional boundaries, on May 21, with a diverse group of panelists from the local scene.