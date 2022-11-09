Best of KC 2022: Groundbreaking representation at Melting Pot Theatre

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

In a gorgeous building that’s hidden under a bridge entering Downtown, the Melting Pot Theatre is doing groundbreaking experimental theater featuring BIPOC creators and performers, and you probably didn’t know it was there. The crew here is developing stories and perspectives on tales old and new for audiences traditionally underserved by establishment theater.

Among the shows staged there in 2022, there were a disproportionate number of productions that ranked among our year-end highlights from across the entire metro. It seems difficult for Melting Pot to ever truly miss the mark, which makes it an easy “highly recommend” from us, should you get a chance to stop by.

Even this year’s oddest entry, a retelling of Molière’s 1660 comedy The Imaginary Cuckold reimagined as a Black reality dating TV show, was so far out of left field that even with our criticisms of the production itself, it’s hard to shake such a daring concept.

Simply put: you need to get out and roll the dice on a show here. They’re certainly betting big on themselves.