Best of KC 2022: Festivals for the rest of us

Don’t get us wrong: Boulevardia is a blast. National headliners, local heroes, and new favorites all playing in one spot, replete with a selection of tasty food and beverages is a straight jam. However, the idea of a sprawling pop-up nation can be a little intimidating, so the absolute embarrassment of riches of locally-focused music festivals is a boon to those wanting to participate in a gathering without feeling like they’re being buffeted by a barrage of people.

The focus on Black culture that is SolSoul Fest, the psychedelic leanings of Outer Reaches, and the double-weekend, two-city exploration of Manor Fest are but a mere handful of ways music fans can find community without being overwhelmed.