Best of KC 2022: Elizabeth Belden at KC Bier Co.

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

One of the secret crown jewels of KC’s booze scene, Elizabeth Belden, got her rightful due in the May issue of The Pitch. We profiled the beer scientist and her work in helping this community ferment into a delicious elixir for all.

After years at the award-winning Boulevard Brewery, Belden bounced over to KC Bier Co., where she’s helping to develop the future of the defining flavors in our ever-expanding palate. “My hope for KC is that we can be a unified beer community, instead of thinking each thing we release is digging in to make something just for ourselves,” she says. “You can start something from scratch, and I try to be there when anyone is struggling. I know it’s a dumb cliché, but ‘no man is an island,’ and I like when the world sees KC’s island becoming exponentially bigger and better. I’m not the smartest person in beer, but I know where to send people. There’s nothing we can’t accomplish.”

We’re simply lucky to have her in our corner. [Chicago, do not poach her. We need this.] Stop by KC Bier Co. and say hi to her over a pint and some nibbles—if you can catch her while she’s not in the lab, that is.