Best of KC 2020: Protestors proved we all demand (and deserve) better

When people across the country began to march against police brutality and systemic racism in late May, Kansas City joined in immediately. There were weeks of protestors standing their ground at the Mill Creek Park on the Plaza (formerly named for local racist J.C. Nichols), being teargassed by police, and taking their march up Main Street for hours at a time. Many of us were surprised on random nights to suddenly see marchers coming down our street, often long after the day’s planned protests have resolved. Sometimes we marched with them. Sometimes we chanted along from our porch. They walked, rode bikes and skateboards, or drove their cars, music playing loudly. It was a reassuring moment: Kansas City stood for the same things we did, and they stood for it enough to march for it all night. Seeing the community raise its voice as one caused this little flicker inside our hearts; right where hope used to be. That spark is more than enough to light a fire.