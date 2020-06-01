Angela C. Bond’s stills from our George Floyd remembrance protests in Kansas City
Angela C. Bond is a fantastic local photographer, who has been working with The Pitch for 10 years. By now, it seems like we don’t need to rehash why the city is hitting the pavement and demanding societal change, as is happening in metros across the country. Bond’s work here captures some of the pain and the fear that is fueling the continuing scarring of our communities of color, and how the city is coming out to demand a seachange.