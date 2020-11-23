Best of KC 2020: Jill “Sixx” Gevargizian douses The Stylist in bloody style

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

Over the last few years, Jill Gevargizian—aka Jill Sixx—has become the go-to director for short-form horror films in Kansas City. Gevargizian has shown an ability to maximize frights and freak-outs in less time than your standard sitcom episode. Her 2016 short The Stylist was expanded into a feature film that is finally making the festival rounds, and we’re simply maddened by how excellent it is. Starring Najarra Townsend and Brea Grant, the twisted thriller re-examines female friendships from a frustratingly modern perspective. “Any project I’m a part of, I’m trying to convince people to shoot it here,” Gevargizian says. “The Stylist was for sure, no question, not gonna go anywhere else. I’m always like, “Everyone come here. Trust me, and we can do awesome things here in Kansas City.” And oh boy, do they. Put this on your “Get Hype” list for when the public can see it in 2021, and we can’t wait to see which stars Gevargizian convinces to traverse to Hollywood Midcoast next. (The Stylist features more than 100 locals in background roles, so you’re almost guaranteed to see someone you know.)