Best of Kansas City 2021: David Dastmalchian’s star is still on the rise

There’s no shortage of creative talent with their roots in the Kansas City region, but something about David Dastmalchian strikes us in a different way. In the last eight years, he’s gone from small but memorable turns in movies like Prisoners and Ant-Man to meatier roles in The Suicide Squad and the hotly-anticipated Dune.

We’re particularly moved by his own moves to bring the film industry to his hometown: “One of my missions as a filmmaker,” says Dastmalchian, “is to help the KC film office to push for comprehensive tax incentives and get state legislators to get behind the idea of how much capital and business we could bring into our places.”

Dastmalchian is not just the native son we’re proud of. He’s the native son we’re actively rooting for.