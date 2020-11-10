Best of 2020: Streetcar Expansions CONNECT us to more of the metro

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

We’re becoming a major player in the free public transit game, and the world is taking note. Not only were bus fares suspended this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but KC has received two different grants to expand the reach of our free streetcar. The future expansions will extend the streetcar’s route to UMKC’s campus to the south, and the riverfront area to the north. In 2020 alone, Kansas City has been the recipient of over $60 million for the project. This is a big deal. Freer public transit is integral to the development of KC over the years, both as an affordable place to live and a city where the citizens are connected to each other. Few cities in the United States have free public transit, especially those that compare in size to KC. The more ways we can enjoy this city and commute to our jobs, the better. Not to mention the reduced car emissions.

KC Streetcar

