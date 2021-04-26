Award-winning poets to perform in fundraiser for trauma recovery nonprofit

Kansas City nonprofit Poetry for Power has one question for you: What helps you overcome adversity?

Answers to this question may include nature, hugs, sports, faith, exercise, community, and so much more. Poetry for Power (PFP) encourages the usage of art to show emotional distress is temporary and transformative. Performance poetry and the arts can be revolutionary tools to help make sustainable changes in a person’s life.

All community engagement efforts from PFP are focused on creating resilient communities where people can safely recover from trauma, behavioral health issues, and substance abuse.

Non-clinical peer support specialists and peer recovery coaches deliver education about resistance and health in wellness tools as well. Artists, including poets, present resilience message outreach as well, hoping to make a positive impact.

PFP is hosting a live stream show on its Facebook page to raise funds to continue its services on April 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate National Poetry Month and will be featuring award-winning poets.

“Our goal for this event is to raise funds and awareness of Poetry for Personal Power,” says Sheri Hall, PFP founder, and director.

M’Vyonne Payne from Kansas City, MO, is a poet, author, activist, and slammaster who is one of the poets who will be performing at the broadcasted event. She will be opening for Ebony Stewart, an internationally touring poet, and artist, with Megan Rickman.

Noted for her ability to transform while on stage, Payne has regaled audiences from around the world for being a dynamic and versatile writer, spoken word artist, and slam master.

Payne is a 2019 KCPCA Best Spoken Word Artist, a Music and More Foundation Spirit of the Community Award recipient, and is one of only three poets to have their mic retired at Kansas City’s historic venue The Blue Room.

After hearing the work of Payne and Rickman, Stewart will perform her award-winning one-woman play Hunger. Her work speaks to the Black experience with an emphasis on gender, sexuality, and race with the hopes to remove shame, heal minds, encourage dialogue, and inspire those in marginalized communities.

The Woman of the World Poetry Slam Champion is pursuing a license as a clinical therapist. Stewart was a former sexual health educator and is the author of Love Letters to Balled Fists and Home.Girl.Hood. As accomplished as she is, Stewart was also the only poet to perform at the 2018 Seattle Pride Festival before 200,000 people.

Kansas Citians can appreciate the work of these talented women during the live show event for $5 early-bird pricing or $10 full-price. Tickets are available here and donations can also be made with or without purchasing a ticket.