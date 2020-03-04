A Nice Baseball Poem

Ahead of the opening of baseball season, here’s a poem we enjoyed from a member of the community about the season of the sport. Not everything in journalism needs to be doom and gloom.

The Play of the Game

April softens earth and hearts,

boys of summer begin their play,

of balls and strikes, bases and bats,

a child within is freed each day.

We lay aside hope and fear,

to lose the self in play,

of teams which mist each city’s air,

like dust in a sunlit ray.

Such dusty rays like seasons past,

mix with dreams of future champs,

to shed joy’s light ’til October fades,

as earth turns hard ‘neath winter lamps.

-Richard L. Weissman

https://richard-weissman.com/

https://allpoetry.com/Richard_Weissman