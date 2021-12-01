Author-activist Clint Smith sets Dec. 6 engagement at Liberty Hall, free livestream available

Author, activist, and poet Clint Smith is coming to Lawrence for a free show at Liberty Hall on Dec. 6.

The event is presented in partnership with the Hall Center & Lawrence Arts Center, in conjunction with the ongoing exhibit Richard Frishman: Ghosts of Segregation.

Tickets for the evening with Clint Smith are free via online per-order, as is a live stream available to anyone who isn’t ready for in-person events. Or just not in the mood for a drive to Lawrence in December.

Smith was a contributor to the Pulitzer Prize award-winning New York Times event The 1619 Project, which became a flashpoint in the culture war under the previous presidential administration.

The author will be discussing his latest book How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America. The densely researched text explores monuments, landmarks, and plantations across America, and reckons with which elements of our history have been misrepresented or misunderstood. Through Smith’s academic study, we take a cross-country tour examining how centuries-old narratives and re-written memories craft the country we inhabit in 2021.

As a free event with both in-person and online availability, there’s no reason to miss this one.

Clint Smith: How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America will be live at Liberty Hall on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Free in-person tickets are available here. Free livestream passes are available here. Proof of fully vaccinated status is required to attend this show.