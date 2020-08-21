Asphalt Art project in Westport seeks artists; applications open today

Kansas City Public Works and Midtown KC Now are requesting local artist applications to do an asphalt mural in Westport. Four curb areas at the intersection of Westport Rd. and Wyandotte St. will be the canvas for this project.

The Asphalt Art initiative awarded KCMO Public Works a $25,000 grant. This money will go towards public artwork that aids in promoting pedestrian safety and engaging communities. The application process begins today and the installation will be done by October 15th.

Midtown KC Now released their application for local artists to submit. In it, they state: “Any artist or team of artists interested in creating two-dimensional street art, to be completed by October 15, 2020, may complete a proposal. The selection committee will award a higher score to those who reside or have a studio space located in the Midtown area of Kansas City.”

The submission deadline will be August 31st, 2020. There will be 4 street spots artists may apply to. Applying artists will need to create art inspired by the themes of “Unity, Harmony, Healing, and Love”. They will also need to engage the community throughout their process.

Artwork needs to use the colors red, yellow, green, blue, and white only. In addition, applying artists must review similar projects in other cities. They need to create a timeline of their project, and estimates for material costs.

“This Asphalt Art Project will build on our ongoing efforts to create more opportunities for Kansas Citians to get outdoors and will help the City revitalize public spaces for all to enjoy,” said Mayor Lucas. “I am proud that Kansas City is leveraging community partnerships for neighborhood projects, and I look forward to seeing local artists’ work on the streets of Westport.”

Again, the application is online and taking submissions right now. Let your artsy friends know to get in on this. Mural and graffiti work is having a resurgence right now, so we’re hoping to see a lot of you throwing your name in the hat.