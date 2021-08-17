Analog Love documentary explores mixtapes as a format of love and singular experience

You can still remember what was on that mixtape you made for that first crush. I can, and unto Emily, I would very much like to apologize. That was real weird and I wasn’t good with emotions and some of that was too aggro and/or too completely on the nose to have been pleasant. Please forgive me for all of 7th grade.

You can still remember what was on that mixtape that you can say helped someone fall in love with you. You can still remember what was on that mixtape that you made as a calling card/personality test for that person that wound up with you for the long haul. The one I made for my now-wife back in week one is still in her car. By now we’ve seen most of those bands live together. This is especially funny when the only song of theirs she knows is that one deep cut that made my introduction mix. This is where she’ll call me out on how I handed her that mix with the subtitle (1 of 100) and I think I fulfilled maybe six of those promised follow-ups. That’s a call-out I’ve well earned.

I am, unfortunately, using mixtape here interchangeably with an entire mix of generations of media formats. I think the first mixtape listed here was the only one I ever committed to cassette tape. The others wound up coming from burned CD-Rs, then exceptionally briefly to MiniDisc, then back to CD-R almost forever, and then eventually to Spotify playlists. [Yes, I just got to Spotify in the year of our Lord 2021, get off my back I’m a purist.]

But cassette mixtapes birthed the entire culture of having control over one’s media, in a way that was transferrable to a second party. Records and 8 Tracks were solid, unchangeable objects. The ability to play creator (or God) over the re-arrangement of tunes in order to craft a message is the sort of mad science that you could dedicate a lifetime toward. High Fidelity alone proves that.

A documentary celebration of the art form and its history releases today, in the form of Analog Love.

Analog Love invites a panel of artists, art critics, pop-culture aficionados, and hardcore normies [the full spectrum] to weigh in on the artform of mixtapes and what was both singular about the era and what was lost when we moved on. Of course, you’ll get advice like how imperative the first track can be in setting the mood, and how important it is to add in a track that challenges the listener in such a way that it truly tests their dedication to the mixtape maker.

At the end of the day, Analog Love insists on how a mixtape should make for both the best day of a listener’s life, and a cyclical experience that can be loved forever.

With the insights of Henry Rollins, Money Mark (Beastie Boys), Kim Shattuck (The Muffs), Jennifer Finch (L7), Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence), Chantal Claret, Jude “Rude Jude” Angelini, Zernell Gillie (Grimy!), Monalisa Murray, Christian James Hand (The Session) and many more, the filmmakers intend to get to the bottom of what makes/made/will continue to make mixtapes so important.

Analog Love is widely available on VOD and limited edition Blu-ray now.