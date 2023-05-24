Reveal: Big Slick adds actor David Dastmalchian among four celeb announcements today

The Big Slick weekend is fast approaching [June 2-3], and the closer we get, the more exciting announcements they’re throwing our way. This morning The Pitch is proud to announce a few additions to the already-established lineup of hosts—Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, and Heidi Gardner.

Actor David Dastmalchian is set to take the Big Slick stage this year. Yup, our October 2021 cover story hero is headed back in style.

You may recognize him—or his voice—from his performances in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Suicide Squad, and the much-anticipated film of the summer Oppenheimer. Another of his films, the Dracula re-telling of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, will soon hit theaters.

You can bid to attend the premiere of this film on the Children’s Mercy website.

We’re proud to announce that singer/songwriter Logan Mize will be in attendance this year. Hailing from Clearwater, KS, Mize is a country music performer whose most recent album captured the feeling of growing up in rural Kansas.

Richard Christy, the drummer for the metal band Death [along with Acheron, Control Denied, Iced Earth, and Leash Law] and radio personality on The Howard Stern Show, is also joining the event in June. Christy was born in Fort Scott, Kansas, and will be returning to the area for this exciting weekend.

Musician Philip Bowen will be joining as well. The Nashville Songwriters Association International dubbed Bowen as “one to watch.” He’s a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a sound that uplifts the soul and is inspired by his Appalachian roots. He’s performed at iconic venues like The Bluebird Cafe and 3rd & Lindsley, and even graced NPR’s Mountain Stage. Bowen’s debut album is set to come out August 18.

You can bid on the chance to get a song dedicated to you from Bowen on his social media on the Children’s Mercy website.

Other celebrities in attendance this year include Finn Wolfhard of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Ghostbusters, comedian Kevin Polak of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, actor on Grey’s Anatomy and Springfield, Missouri native Anthony Hill, comedian Will Forte, and many more.

All proceeds from the weekend and the online auction are donated to Children’s Mercy with the hopes of eradicating pediatric cancer. For more information on the weekend, visit bigslickkc.org