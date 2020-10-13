12th annual KC Restaurant Week scheduled for January 2021

Kansas City Restaurant Week is returning for its 12th year in a row, come January 2021. The ten-day event celebrating KC’s incredible restaurant scene will feature hundreds of local restaurants and special deals for foodies of every kind.

KC Restaurant Week will be showcasing area restaurants through three affordable price tiers: $15, $35, and $45. A part of the proceeds from each meal sold will go towards benefiting three local charities: The Don Bosco Centers, the foundations of Visit KC, and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association (GKCRA).

Through the event’s website, diners will be able to sort through the participating restaurants by their preferred method of service: dine-in, carryout, or delivery. The GKCRA and Visit KC’s foundations have also collaborated to provide restaurants with free registration for the week’s event. The full list of participating restaurants is not yet available, but keep your eye on the website leading up to January.

“Although dining out may look different these days, one thing that has not wavered is our event’s commitment to highlighting our region’s diverse restaurant scene,” says Visit KC President & CEO Jason Fulvi. “Restaurant Week gives Kansas City the opportunity to showcase our local restaurant industry at a time when it’s needed most. These businesses—many of them small or family-owned—are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, frequently giving back to their communities. Now, it’s our turn to step to the plate and support them.”

KC Restaurant Week was started in 2010 by Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, and over the past 11 years, they have raised over $2.7 million for local charities.

The Pitch is proud to be one of the sponsors for such an amazing event. 2021’s Restaurant Week will be different from any other year, but with plenty of options for takeout and delivery, don’t let your COVID-19 blues keep you from getting in on this coming year’s tasty eats.