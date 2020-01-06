Chiefs watch parties, KC Restaurant Week begins, plus more food and drink events to fill up your week

Tuesday, January 7

Head to Boulevard Tours & Rec Center (2534 Madison Avenue) today from 5-7 p.m. for the first-ever release of Phantom Haze and Tank 7 beers in Tallboy cans. Free samples will be available in the gift shop, with additional specials including $5 featured flights, $5 pretzel dogs, and $5 off crowlers.

Thursday, January 9

Starting at 7 p.m., Hopcat (401 Westport Road) is hosting its monthly bingo night, this month featuring beers from Bell’s Brewing Company. Play to win gift cards, swag, or even tickets to one of Hopcat’s beer dinners.

Friday, January 10

With over 200 restaurants participating, KC Restaurant Week — January 10-19 this year — becomes more of a monster as time goes on. If you’re not familiar with the layout, here’s how it goes: for lunch and dinner, diners choose from coursed options at many of the city’s best restaurants ($15 for a two-course lunch and $33 for a three-course dinner), with 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal going to charity. This year’s chosen beneficiary is the the Don Bosco Centers.

There are some diners out there who scope out reservations months in advance. We know you, and we might be a little jealous of your 7 p.m. Friday night tables. But while some restaurants fill up well ahead of time, there are still countless good options, even for procrastinators. You should probably also have a look for yourself.

Saturday, January 11

No Passport Required is a PBS docu-series that celebrates immigrant experiences and food, hosted by celebrity chef (and Swedish-Somali immigrant) Marcus Samuelsson. For its local Season 2 debut, KCPT is hosting a special screening event with a speakers’ panel comprised of local immigrant chefs and hosted by Open Belly podcast host Danielle Lehman. The free event begins runs from 3-5 p.m. at the Don Bosco Community Center in Columbus Park (580 Campbell Street). Register in advance here.

One of Kansas City’s finest beer establishments, Bier Station (120 East Gregory Boulevard), is turning seven years old today, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. they will be celebrating with its first-ever Kansas City metro tap takeover. Breweries from all over the city will be supplying their rarest, funkiest, sourest, and most rare offerings. Participating breweries reads like a who’s who of KC beer, and includes Boulevard Brewing Company, City Barrel Brewing Company, BKS Artisan Ales, Stockyards Brewing Company, Kansas City Bier Company, Martin City Brewing Company, Casual Animal Brewing Co., Double Shift Brewing Company, East Forty Brewing Company, Alma Mader Brewing, Torn Label Brewing Company, KC Cider Company, Diametric Brewing Company, and Crane Brewing Company.

Sunday, January 12

Sunday will be all about the Kansas City Chiefs: will they completely capture our city’s attention for weeks to come, or will they continue the streak of city-wide heartbreak? Either scenario calls for a party, and there are a few big ones to choose from.

Likely the largest gathering will be at the Power & Light District (500 East 13th Street). Sports Radio 810 WHB’s Steven St. John and Nate Bukaty will host the event, and the first 5,000 entrants will receive free Chiefs Kingdom flags. Beer and food will be available for purchase from P&L vendors, including beer vendors in the courtyard.

Brick House (400 Eat 31st Street) is starting its party at 10 a.m., with a brunch service that features bottomless mimosas among other drink specials. Brunch and bottomless mimosas will be available from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., and then during game time drink specials include $1 off all drafts, $3 wells, $5 Mahomes bombs, and $5 Jameson, as well as $3 tall boys.

Border Brewing Company (406 Eat 18th Street) is opening up its taproom at 2 p.m. and will be showing pre-game footage as well as the game. Beer specials will be available, and customers can bring their own food.

Granite City Food & Brewery (15085 119th Street) is offering an all-in special for $45 per person. It’s all you can drink, as well as food. Hold on to your butts.

Know of any other watch parties open to the public? Let us know!