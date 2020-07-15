Yoli Tortilleria brings Sonoran flour tortillas to KC, there’s a new vegan restaurant in Westport, plus more food and drink for your week

Wednesday, July 15

Sonoran flour tortillas are such a gift. Chewy, soft, and made with animal or vegetable fats—goddamn they are good. At last, KC now has regular access to them with the opening of Yoli Tortilleria in the Westside (1668 Jefferson Street). Here, owners Marissa and Mark Gencarelli are offering their company’s selection of stone-ground corn and the new Sonoran flour tortillas, along with a selection of local goods. You can watch as the flour tortillas are being made in the kitchen, and even snack on a freshly griddled one while you shop. If you haven’t tried this style of tortilla yet and think a new tortilla shop isn’t really that big of a deal, we’re here to say try them now and big deal it is.

Pop in to Creative Culture (207 Westport Road), Westport’s new DIY drop-in creative studio and milkshake bar. Saddle up with a custom craft to create and enjoy a milkshake like the Good Vibes Only, featuring key lime ice cream, key lime pie, graham crackers, and whipped cream; or the Life of the Party, with Vanilla ice cream, a vanilla cupcake, rainbow sprinkles, and whipped cream. Creative Culture is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

One of the best choices you can make in the summertime is a trip to Fairway Creamery (5938 Mission Road). The Christopher Elbow-helmed ice cream, donut, and coffee shop features a particularly good low-contact system for our new reality. You can order ahead on their website for a quick pickup, or you can order on-site at their low-contact outdoor station. They’ve got specialty donuts (with unique flavors available each day), as well as traditional ice cream, and our favorite, soft serve. Dipped cones are back for the season, too! Go today or make a stop on Sunday, which is officially national ice cream day (as official as such things are, anyway). But you don’t need excuses, do you?

Thursday, July 16

Also in Westport, Gigi’s Vegan + Wellness Café (1103 Westport Road) is hosting a soft opening today, beginning at 9 a.m. Gigi’s offers a selection of plant-based fare, including vegan pastas and salads, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Saturday, July 18

Cheese Slipper nights have returned to Messenger Cafe (1624 Grand Boulevard). Starting at 6:30pm each Saturday, the cafe will offer a selection of their impeccable, cheese-stuffed, cheese-coated sourdough ciabatta slippers, topped with a selection of fresh veggies selected from the farmer’s market that day. A selection of pastries and desserts, along with coffee, beer and wine, are also available. The slippers often sell out, so it’s best to get there on the early side.