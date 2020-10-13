Women’s tackle football team KC Glory hosts open tryouts Oct. 17th

One story we do not get tired of following here at The Pitch is that of the Kansas City Glory. This women’s tackle football team has long been poised to become a fan favorite team in our community, despite constant setbacks from… y’know, 2020.

In our September issue, we included Glory as one of our big bets for the future of sports in the metro area. You can read our more in-depth look at the team and its vision in said piece.

Kansas City Glory holds tryouts this coming Saturday on October 17. They’ll be building a team for their 2021 season. If you’ve got the time and a desire to get some angst out, show up circa 1 p.m. to Blue Valley High School at 6001 W 159th Street.

Further info can be found on their website.