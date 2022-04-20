Women in Travel Summit comes to KC on May 13-15

Women and gender-diverse entrepreneurs, creatives, influencers, and marketing badasses are to be lifted up and celebrated when the WITS Travel Creator + Brand Summit comes to Kansas City on May 13-15, 2022.

Sponsored by Wanderful, the summit will take place at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown and facilitate conversations to help marginalized individuals own their space in content creation, operations, and leadership in the travel industry with opportunities for collaboration, learning, and overall empowerment.

Along with the summit, they will be hosting the Bessie Awards, which highlights impactful voices in the travel industry.

Emphasis is placed on elevating women in the travel world, however, no one will be turned away.

According to a statement on their website, “WITS welcomes people of all backgrounds, races, nationalities, religions, ages, abilities, body sizes, sexual orientations, and genders. We use an inclusive definition of gender that encompasses trans and cis women, nonbinary people, and all others along the gender spectrum.”

The Pitch readers are invited to participate in the summit at a discounted rate. Use promo code THEPITCH100 for $100 off any ticket type.