Win tickets to the digital world premiere of Blumhouse’s horror film Nocturne

All month long, we’re giving away tickets to the digital premiere of a new series of Blumhouse original movies.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Welcome To The Blumhouse” is a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. The Lie, Black Box, Nocturnes, and Evil Eye are the first four films to premiere worldwide in October.

We have your chance to attend the Virtual World Premiere of Nocturne on Monday, October 12.

To enter: Reply to the tweet below or our Facebook post for this piece and tag a friend. We will randomly select fifteen winners plus their guest to receive a code to attend the virtual premiere, which starts 8:30 p.m. with ‘doors’ opening at 8 p.m.

Reply to this tweet and tag a friend to enter. We've got 15 pairs of digital tickets for the premiere and we'll pick winners at random. This one looks creepy as hell. https://t.co/Qjn4mKwYb0 — The Pitch (@TheFastPitch) October 7, 2020

The premiere includes a screening of the film followed by an after-party that will involve Q&A’s, DJs, and/or other surprises.

Nocturne tells the story of a virtuoso music student who commits suicide days before an important concert. Her death unleashes a supernatural force, involving an unsettling tale of sibling rivalry set at a prestigious arts academy.

Look for our review of Nocturne in the days to follow, and stay tuned for other Blumhouse premieres.