Why drag superstar Latrice Royale calls her upcoming KC show a ‘homecoming’

Like a sequined rolling stone, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumna Latrice Royale is perpetually on the move. And she’s bringing her first solo North American tour to Kansas City at the end of the month.

This large and in-charge queen’s “Life Goes On” tour will stop at the Madrid Theatre on Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. The show features a musical standup comedy review (er, Ru-view) about the life and times of Ms. Royale.

We chatted up the majestic Royale in between shows whilst she was traveling from San Fran to L.A. for her next performance. She made us laugh so hard we’re surprised she didn’t use her trademarked line, “Good God, gurl—get a grip!”

The Pitch: First things first, Queen. What was the genesis behind your one-woman show?

This is a show that’s really from the heart. I’ve been working on it for over a year. It’s the continuation story of my [2016] show, “Here’s to Life.” It’s so inspirational and motivating. Everyone feels amazing when they leave, knowing they can conquer the world. And it’s been amazing. And I have a kickass band. We’ve got some great music and storytelling. It’s a wonderful evening.

Touring can be grueling—what does a day of self-care look like for Ms. Royale?

Keeping my anxiety at an all-time low and my spirits at an all-time high—and sometimes that takes cannabis. [laughs] Really, just doing a show keeps me grounded and eager to get to the next city to do it all again and have a good time. Self-care is making sure we’re eating and getting some rest. We just gotta keep it movin’ along at this point.

And on a good day, like yesterday, I was able to treat myself to some crab.

Because. I. Love. Crab.

We went to a seafood place, and I was able to partake in some Dungeness crab—and that makes me very, very happy. That’s my shit right there.

Who did you place bets on for the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15?



Oh, baby, it’s been Sasha Colby from day one. There’s no doubt about that. She’s my boo-boo. She’s a joy. She’s amazing. She’s a top contender, for sure. I’m a Sasha Colby stan. She’s one of my favorites. (Editor’s note/Spoiler alert: As expected, Sasha Colby won the crown!)

Did any queen this season rub you the wrong way?

At first, Sugar and Spice, but now I love them. Let me tell you, I fell in love with these queens. They’re so endearing. Their story—I completely understand why—and how—they are the way they are. They make wonderful TV, first of all—and they do an exceptional job in drag. So, I can’t judge a book by its cover. I really fell in love with those two, but, ooooh, they annoyed me at first.

They grew on you, huh?

Like mold. [laughs]

You have a reputation as being one of the most amenable, congenial queens to work with on the planet. Tell us one mandatory, diva-like thing you require that no one might know about.

Mandatory requirements? Paper towels and a fan. Those are mandatory. I have got to stay cool. I need Bounty, the quicker-picker-upper. For real—I’m very specific.

Other than that, I’m not a diva until I’m hungry, and my food situation is not correct. Drag Race producers know all about that. I mean, I’ve been known to throw a tray of food across a room. It was slop. You couldn’t even tell what it was—plus, it was cold, another pet peeve of mine. So, I threw it across the room, and it hit the wall by a trash can. It was epic. But, after that, they got my food correct.

Are you still tight with Manila Luzon?

I am. That’s my baby. I’m going to see her tonight—hopefully. Oh, for sure. We have grown, we’re tight. I didn’t expect that friendship, but it’s the best thing that happened out of season 1 of All-Stars.

You have so many memorable quotes and one-liners. What’s the one people yell back at you the most?

“GET. THOSE. NUTS. AWAY. FROM. MY. FACE!”

That’s the line everybody always says to me—all the time. If they don’t remember anything else, they remember that. And it’s at the airport—always at the airport. I hear it from afar. They might not even know my name, but they know that.

Do you have a most embarrassing moment in drag?

One of my first titles was Miss Copa, my first booking as reigning queen. And I was performing at a pageant doing my Gloria Estefan megamix. And I had this ponytail on my head, and I shook it—and she flew off. I was bald, and I ran offstage real quick.

I popped it back on and came back on, and finished the number. The show went on. I was bald, but just for, like, 10 seconds ‘til I popped that hair back on.

It’s like food falling on the floor and the five-second rule.

That’s exactly right!

What are you binge-watching right this very second?

Oh, baby—nothing since I started the tour—except RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday nights. I always figure out how to do that. But that’s about it.

Do you get starstruck? Who are you absolutely dying to meet?

Tyler Perry needs to meet me. I feel like we have some unfinished business he doesn’t know about. I’ve been a fan of Tyler Perry for years. He has a role for me, and he doesn’t know it yet—I’m tellin’ you!

If you could only lip-sync one song for the rest of your life, what would it be?

My Aretha medley is my staple. I get my life. I made the medley. It starts off with “Natural Woman,” then goes into “Respect,” then into “Think.” It’s so high-energy. Yes!

Finally, what do you know about Kansas City? Are you ready to take the city by storm?

I am! I have family there. One of my only two living aunts lives in Kansas City. I’m going to see her after, like, 40 years. I’m not kidding. I’m excited to see my aunt and my cousins. I have family coming to the show. That’s where my momma is from—so it’s kind of like a homecoming.

Interview gently edited for content and clarity.