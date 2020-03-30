Who else is open in KC? Here’s a short list

Mike’s Wine and Spirits

All three Mike’s locations (Waldo, Brookside and Westport) are open for in-store carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery. Mike’s is limiting the amount of people in each store to 10, including employees. DELIVERY: Non-contact delivery orders can be placed online at MikesKC.com or on the Mike’s Wine and Spirits app available for download on Apple and Android smartphones. Mike’s has temporarily suspended the customer signature requirement for deliveries and implemented contactless ID scanning. While guests will still need to present ID, we’ve encouraged drivers to scan IDs without touching it. Guests will simply hold up IDs for the driver to scan. Curbside pick-up is available. Orders can be placed online at shopmikeskc.com for the Westport store, or call the Brookside or Waldo store to place a curbside pick-up order.

Mike’s In-Store Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Brooskide) 8:30am – 10 p.m. (Waldo) 8:30am – 11 p.m. (Westport) Delivery 10 am – 10pm (11pm on weekends)

Service industry professionals receive 10% OFF regular priced item with valid liquor card. In store only.

Show your same-day Waldo Thai or Classic Cookie receipt at any Mike’s location and receive 10% OFF your in-store Mike’s purchase.

Shatto Milk Company’s Home Delivery Service

NEW Local Food Sources: Shatto can work with any of its local partners as a media resource to show how small local food businesses are working together. One option is Paradise Meats owned by the Fantasma Family. Or, local eggs. Any options on www.shattohomedelivery.com.

The milkman delivers more than milk. Shatto Home Delivery offers locally sourced staples such as milk, bread, eggs and meat. More than staples are delivered every week, including homemade chef-prepared meals, health and wellness products, homemade soups, salsas, coffee, vinegars, kombucha, Shatto squeezed juices, desserts and more. Convenience and quality are two priorities with the more than 70 locally made and sourced products available for the Shatto Milkman to deliver direct to your door. We offer uninterrupted, timely deliveries, to be able to stay home, take care of family or make life easier during this difficult time.

Summit Grill (Lee’s summit, Gladstone and Waldo) is offering a limited menu for curbside pick-up as well as 6-packs of beer, bottles of wine and family dinner packs to go. On the weekends, guests can order from a limited weekend brunch menu including mimosa kits to go available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3p.m. Call the restaurant near you to place your order and a team member will provide curbside pick-up instructions. Deliver Summit Grill straight to your house via Postmates. For a limited time, receive a free $10 bonus gift card on your eligible $50 carryout order, and a $25 bonus card on your eligible $100 carryout order.

NEW Family Dinner Pack To Go: Starting Friday, March 27 Call the location near you 24-hours in advance to pre-order your dinner pack. Dinner Pack feeds four ($64.95) and includes choice of Chicken Fried Chicken OR Pot Roast, served with gravy, house salad with choice of vinaigrette or ranch dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and dinner rolls with butter.

NEW: Margarita Kit (every day) Moscow Mule Kit (Every day) Mimosa Kit



Pearl Tavern (1672 NW Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit) is offering a limited menu including whole pies, 6-packs of beer, bottles of wine and family crab boils to go with curbside pick-up. To place your order, call the restaurant at 816-347-1986 and receive curbside pick-up instructions. Pearl Tavern is also available for delivery via Postmates. For a limited time, receive a free $10 bonus gift card on your eligible $50 carryout order, and a $25 bonus card on your eligible $100 carryout order.

NEW Family Crab Boils to go: Starting Friday, March 27. Call the restaurant to pre-order your family crab boil 24-hours in advance. The Family Crab Boil ($99.95) feeds four and includes snow crab, shrimp, potatoes, corn, andouille sausage, drawn butter, old bay seasoning, mac n cheese, house salad with choice of vinaigrette or ranch dressing, and dinner rolls with butter.

NEW: Margarita Kit (every day) Moscow Mule Kit (Every day)

NEW: Homemade Pies for $19.95 by our pastry chef, Nikki and her team, including: Coconut Cream, Key Lime, Apple, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chess. (Third Street Social and Pearl Tavern Only)

Third St. Social (123 SE Third St. in Lee’s Summit) is offering a limited menu including 6-packs of beer, bottles of wine, whole pies and family dinner packs for curbside pick-up. In addition, Third St. Social is offering a limited brunch menu with mimosa kits to go on the weekends, available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. To place your order, call the restaurant 816-384-2123 and a team member will provide instructions for curbside pick-up. Third St. Social is also available for delivery via Postmates. For a limited time, receive a free $10 bonus gift card on your eligible $50 carryout order, and a $25 bonus card on your eligible $100 carryout order.

NEW Family Dinner Pack to go: Starting Friday, March 27. Call the restaurant to pre-order your family dinner pack 24-hours in advance. Each dinner pack feeds four for $64.95. Option 1: Chicken Pot Pie, house salad with vinaigrette or ranch, fresh dinner rolls with butter. Option 2: 10-piece fried chicken, mashed potatoes, house salad with vinaigrette or ranch, fresh dinner rolls with butter. Option 3: Third St. Meat Loaf, mashed potatoes, house salad with vinaigrette or ranch, fresh dinner rolls with butter.

NEW: Homemade Pies for $19.95 by our pastry chef, Nikki and her team, including: Coconut Cream, Key Lime, Apple, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chess. (Third Street Social and Pearl Tavern Only)

NEW: Margarita Kit (every day) Moscow Mule Kit (Every day) Mimosa Kit



Boru Ramen Bar (500 W. 75th St. in Waldo) is offering a limited menu for curbside pick-up including a family dinner pack, 6-packs of beer, bottles of wine and sake to go. Call the restaurant at 816-541-3651 to place your order and receive curbside pick-up instructions. Guests can also place carryout orders online at BoruRamenBar.com or get Boru Ramen Bar delivered via Postmates. For a limited time, receive a free $10 bonus gift card on your eligible $50 carryout order, and a $25 bonus card on your eligible $100 carryout order.

NEW Family Dinner Pack to go: Feed 2 for $34.95 or 4 for $64.95. Dinner pack includes crab rolls with sweet chili sauce, steamed baos (choice of meat: pork belly, togarashi fried chicken, king mushroom or bulgogi), ramen bowls (choice of Boru 2.0 or Sesame Chicken Ramen) and two rolls of toilet paper. Call the restaurant to order.

South of Summit (516 W. 75th St. in Waldo) is offering a limited menu for curbside pick-up including 6-packs of Mexican beer, margarita kits and a Family Taco Pack to go. Call the restaurant at 816-491-8001 to place your order and receive curbside pick-up instructions. For a limited time, receive a free $10 bonus gift card on your eligible $50 carryout order, and a $25 bonus card on your eligible $100 carryout order.

Family Taco Pack (feed 2 for $34.95, or 4 for $69.95): Choice of 2 meats (barbacoa, chicken tinga, al pastor, carne asada), tortillas, roasted tomato rice, black beans, accoutrements, chips and salsa, pint of salsa roja, pint of salsa verde and 2 rolls of toilet paper

Margarita Kit

-750ml of tequila (house tequila $29.95, or premium $39.95), fresh lime mixer, fresh limes, salt, tajin.

Q39 (Midtown and Overland Park) is offer curbside pick-up for its customers and BBQ meal packages. Guests can place their order online at Q39KC.com or by calling the location nearest you. Q39 Midtown 816-255-3753 or Q39 South 913-951-4500.

BBQ Meal Package $14.95 per person

your choice of two meats: brisket, pulled pork, house-made sausage, or bone-in smoked chicken served with three sides: baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. Includes sauces, pickles, utensils, napkins, and plates. Minimum of 4 guests.

Q39 Bulk Order Wings

12 wings $20

24 wings $40

48 wings $80

Andre’s Confiserie Suisse (South Plaza and Hawthorne Plaza) All of your Andre’s favorites are available for carry-out or curbside pickup! Orders can be placed over the phone. When you arrive, call and a team member will meet you at your car with your order. Plaza: (816) 561-3440 Hawthorne Plaza: (913) 498-3440

NEW: The Bollier Family is creating new homemade family meal deals daily.

Easter is still happening that they are busy making chocolates for

Chaz on the Plaza (325 Ward Parkway) is offering curbside pick-up. Call the restaurant and mention curbside pick-up when placing your to-go order. Guests can also order their Chaz favorites via Postmates.

NEW: Breakfast curbside

Add a bottle of wine to your Chaz carryout or curbside pickup order (dinner only)! Special offerings include the following selections: Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Chardonnay, $15; Boen Pinot Noir, $15; The Prisoner Wine Company’s Unshackled Red, $25; Blindfold White, $25 Looking for something a little different? All other bottles priced $100 or less on our Wine Spectator award-winning list are 50% OFF! Call Chaz to place your order at 816-802-2152.



The Raphael Hotel (Plaza) is offering an Escape and Indulge package. Book your stay between now and the end of May with this package and receive a $100 room service credit for each night you stay.

Tavern in the Village is offering carry out and curbside pick-up. Call the restaurant between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to order.

50% off all bottles of wine when you order curbside delivery or carryout!

Lion’s Choice Customers can enjoy drive-thru or delivery through DoorDash (all delivery fees will be waived for both new and existing customers). They will also be offering 10 original Roast Beef Sandwiches for $25 (available in-store and for delivery).

Legends Outlets restaurants including Jazz, Pizza Studio, STIX, Yard House, Granite City, among others, are offering new delivery and curbside options for added convenience. Please click here for a complete list

Coco Bolos (Prairiefire) Full food and drink menu available for curbside pick-up and delivery. Customers can also enjoy CocoBolos’ family-style meal deals:

Taco Meal Deal: Includes 2 meats, two sides, taco toppings, 12 tortillas and chips and salsa for only $29

12 Enchiladas and all sides for $25!: Includes Stacked Enchiladas, Chicken Enchilada Suizas, and Tijuana Trainwreck with rice, beans and chips and salsa for $25

In addition, all orders are 40% off and for every $30 spent, customers will receive $10 Bolo Bucks. Customers can call 913-766-5000 or Text 785-430-8465 to place order for pick-up. www.cocoboloskc.com

The Brass Onion (Prairifire) Food and drink menu available for curbside pick-up and delivery. Customers can also order family packs to-go, delicious meals that are conveniently packaged and portioned to feed your entire family. Each pack-to-go serves four people (unless noted otherwise) and options include:

Mr. B’s Fried Chicken (12-piece and 24-piece available) served with Charleston braised greens, mashed potatoes, gravy and cornbread

Herb Roasted Chicken with roasted vegetable farro and Chef’s daily vegetable

Smothered Chopped Steak with sweet onion cabernet, demi-glace, mashed potatoes and Chef’s daily vegetable

Braised Beef Short Rib with braising jus, mashed potatoes and Chef’s daily vegetable.

Smothered Pork Chops with roasted mushroom sauce, Hoppin’ John’s Grits and Chef’s daily vegetable

Shrimp + Grits with jumbo gulf shrimp, red eye tasso ham gravy, Hoppin’ John’s Grits and cornbread

Jambalaya Pasta with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, bell pepper + onion, linguine and spicy creole sauce

Beef Burnt Ends Plate with Brass Onion homemade bbq sauce, 5-cheese mac and cheese and low country slaw

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria (Prairiefire): Full menu is available for pick-up or order delivery through Doordash and Uber Eats. To place an order, customers can call 913-851-5062 or order online. www.grimaldispizzeria.com/locations/prairiefire/

Maru Sushi and Grill (Prairiefire): Offering curbside pick-up and delivery through Menufy and Grubhub. To place an order for pick-up, customers can call 913-258-5879 or order online. www.marusushikansas.com