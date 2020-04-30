Whiteman Air Force flyover brings together KC community

Airplanes from Whiteman Air Force base did a flyover of some of the major hospitals in the Kansas City area to salute the healthcare workers fight against the coronavirus. This event brought many people out of their homes and their eyes to the skies. This event does not stand alone as many other major cities had their own flyby spectaculars on Tuesday highlighted by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds that flew over New York City.

The B-2 stealth bomber was the first to fly by, approaching quickly and quietly. Next, two A-10s known for destroying tanks rounded out the trio of planes. Finally, four T-38s used for training flying in formation. While the second two were not stealth planes, they impressed onlookers in their size and formation.

While this event was primarily for the healthcare workers and hospitals, it was refreshing to see the community rally around something positive with the absence of sports to get excited about. Many sat on top of cars on the top of a parking garage on the Plaza and respected social distancing. Others flocked to parking lots by Children’s Mercy. With Mayor Lucas’ address Wednesday regarding opening the city, this might be a confirmation that Kansas City is ready for the next steps in reopening the city.