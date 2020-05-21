Where to find a coronavirus test in KC

Metro area residents concerned they may have contracted COVID-19 can now access a single website to get information about COVID-19 testing sites in both Kansas and Missouri, thanks to Comeback KC, a public service communications campaign developed to provide a single source of information on COVID.

“As a community with multiple states, counties, and municipalities, we know that people are confused and concerned about how to get the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe,” according to Dr. Allen Greiner, a physician and population health expert at The University of Kansas Health System and advisor to Comeback KC. “With stay-at-home orders lifting, this information is more vital than ever to help us re-open as safely as possible.”

More than 30 testing sites on both sides of the state line are listed on the Comeback KC website, www.comebackkc.com, along with information about hours, criteria, process, and contact information for each site. Because information is changing rapidly, Comeback KC encourages people to call the testing site to verify details and discuss their situation before visiting. This link goes directly to the Comeback KC web page with detailed testing site information.

Comeback KC was organized by business, nonprofit and public health leaders to encourage and assist people to engage in testing, contact tracing and other COVID-19 precautions to reopen the economy safely and responsibly.

The task force was started by Andrew Deister (CEO, Russell Stover), Nathaniel Hegedorn (CEO, North Point Development), Taimoor Nana (CEO, MTAR), and Tyler Nottberg (Chairman and CEO, U.S. Engineering Company Holdings). Partners include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, The Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, KC Digital Drive, the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC), The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), and The University of Kansas Health System.

The group is also coordinating closely with area health departments.

“This is about us coming together as a community. It’s not only about keeping yourself healthy, but it’s also about looking out for people who are most vulnerable — like the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions, and people who are disenfranchised,” says Dr. Erin Corriveau, Deputy Health Officer at the Wyandotte County Public Health Dept.