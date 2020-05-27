Where is your new polling place for June 2nd?

For the June 2nd elections, do you know where you’re voting? Chances are, your polling location may have changed without your knowledge. As many churches are not serving as voting centers, some assignments for voters have been altered, and you might not have been altered.

The KC Board of Election Commissioners website has a simple form where you can put your name in to check voter registration status and destination for the day of. Polls will be open 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Visit kceb.org for more information.

You can check out a sample ballot for your ward and district from the same page. Topics covered on this docket include school leadership and taxes.