Wham! Comics’ strip “The Zoo” skewers the wisdom of crowds

Brock Wilbur,

We’ve been missing out lately on comic strips and comic-adjacent art. Rachel Yaros and Maria Gnoza are young local artists whose work we adore. As such, we’re giving them a regular column here at The Pitch for showcasing their excellent work. We think the tone and message of what they make align perfectly with what we do here. We hope you’ll enjoy this journey with Wham! Comics as much as we do.

In the lastest from Maria Gnoza and Rachel Yaros, we’ve got a strip called “The Zoo”:


The Zoo Vertical Rgb

 

