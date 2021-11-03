Westport Saloon to ride off into the sunset at the end of year

Among the welcoming décor in Westport Saloon, off on the wall directly to the right of the main bar is a sign that reads: “Westport congratulates you on avoiding the Kansas City Power and Light District.”

That noble creed will now suffer yet another loss as the intimate live music venue, notable for bringing roots acts to Westport and vast whiskey collection that surpassed 100 varieties, will close its doors at the end of the year, according to a Nov. 1 Facebook post from owner Travis Fields.

“Unfortunately The Westport Saloon will not be returning in 2022. We have two months of shows remaining and several chances to catch one last show at The Westport Saloon. We hope to have the opportunity to serve you and enjoy a performance together again before the end of the year,” Fields says.

The venue, which opened up in 2013, will continue its scheduled shows through the end of 2021.

The Riot Room shuttered on the spot to begin last month, and, although it is not a music venue, Joe’s Pizza, another staple in the Westport night life for over two decades, did the same on Halloween.